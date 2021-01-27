Best of BS Opinion: Violence at tractor rally, economic recovery, and more

-
Farmers breaking their commitment to a peaceful rally on the outskirts of the capital and rioting in the capital may have sealed the fate of their cause with this unacceptable breach of protocol on Republic Day. They may need to introspect on their endgame now, the top edit says.
Agri-market reforms are inevitable, if not now then some years down the line. “Yet the ultimate responsibility for this tragic impasse lies with the government. The laws were passed without sufficient democratic discussion in Parliament,” the edit points out. Read it here
Meanwhile, the urgent task of creating conditions for economic revival still lies before the Modi government. The other views today focus on the expectations in the upcoming Budget
Accelerating growth when government finances are tight is the real challenge. Sajjid Chinoy suggests that resources for a concerted public investment push on physical infrastructure, health and education can be raised by doubling down on asset sales such as disinvestment, strategic sales and infrastructure monetisation. Read it here
Building on this theme, the second edit argues that given the K-shaped nature of the recovery so far the government should aim to spend as much as possible in areas such as infrastructure which would create much-needed jobs at the bottom of the income pyramid. It should also desist from the temptation of lowering individual income tax rates, since that will primarily help households that are in a better financial position. Read it here
Amit Tandon explains why this is the right time to consolidate government equity into a holding company. Read it here
