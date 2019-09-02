JUST IN
Big bank theory
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Slowdown, bank mergers, RBI's generosity and more

Mergers of weak banks do not address tomorrow's challenges

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Liquidity management tool: RBI may have to balance old norms with the new

Was Kashmir given rough justice? Does the generosity of the RBI lay bare the government’s vulnerabilities? Will the bank mergers create stronger banks? These issues may be decided tomorrow. As of today, the issue is slowdown. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up:

The way the Jammu and Kashmir episode has been handled leaves many legal possibilities, says Karan Thapar.

In due course, the upshot of the government getting a huge amount from the RBI could be that it frittered away a lot of political capital. A K Bhattacharya examines how


India’s slowdown has both structural and cyclical components, says Sonal Varma

Mergers of weak banks do not address tomorrow’s challenges. Debashis Basu explains

QUOTE

If the BJP opens its door completely, except Sharad Pawar (Nationalist Congress Party) and Prithviraj Chavan (Congress), no one will remain in their respective parties.

-BJP leader Amit Shah
First Published: Mon, September 02 2019. 01:15 IST

