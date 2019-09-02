Best of BS Opinion: Slowdown, bank mergers, RBI's generosity and more

-
ALSO READ
Technology underlay FM Nirmala Sitharaman's bank mergers decision
Mega merger of PSBs could mean Rs 5,000-cr demand in IT outsourcing
Merger will put together banks' strength: Andhra Bank's J Packirisamy
Merger will force branch closures, hit customer service: staff association
There will be no loss of employment after merger of PSBs: Sankara Narayanan
Was Kashmir given rough justice? Does the generosity of the RBI lay bare the government’s vulnerabilities? Will the bank mergers create stronger banks? These issues may be decided tomorrow. As of today, the issue is slowdown. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up:
The way the Jammu and Kashmir episode has been handled leaves many legal possibilities, says Karan Thapar.
In due course, the upshot of the government getting a huge amount from the RBI could be that it frittered away a lot of political capital. A K Bhattacharya examines how
India’s slowdown has both structural and cyclical components, says Sonal Varma
Mergers of weak banks do not address tomorrow’s challenges. Debashis Basu explains
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU