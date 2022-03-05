Best of BS Opinion: Weaponised economies, beyond the theatre of war & more

-
LIVE: 'Enough is enough,' says United Nations chief on Ukraine crisis
LIVE: 26 flights over next 3 days to bring back Indians from Ukraine
LIVE: 'US committed to do all necessary to make Ukraine war stop'
What is at stake for India as Russia invades Ukraine?
LIVE: Putin calls on Ukrainian military to seize power to better negotiate
Countries confronted with blackmail tend to overlook the peace-time benefits of inter-connectedness and seek safety in self-reliance, says T N Ninan. That is why the West’s attempt to bring Vladimir Putin to heel will have wide repercussions
Aditi Phadnis talks of how the impact of the Ukraine war will be felt in South Asian economies
Sandeep Goyal: There is a new set of clients emerging in advertising who are willing to discuss and debate.
Not just dictate. They are the future
