Best of BS Opinion: Weaponised economies, beyond the theatre of war & more

Countries confronted with blackmail tend to overlook the peace-time benefits of inter-connectedness and seek safety in self-reliance, says T N Ninan. That is why the West’s attempt to bring Vladimir Putin to heel will have wide repercussions

Aditi Phadnis talks of how the impact of the Ukraine war will be felt in South Asian economies

Sandeep Goyal: There is a new set of clients emerging in advertising who are willing to discuss and debate.

Not just dictate. They are the future