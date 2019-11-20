Best of BS Opinion: What economy needs, streaming movies, RCEP, and more

The trends the world over show nations are becoming more and more stiff in their attitude towards one another. And domestic interest groups are turning averse to international engagement. The result is primitive accumulation in sophisticated form and a paranoia expressing itself in a fascist garb, with the state, in eastern societies, being their handmaiden. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Advanced economies, by and large, have not taken steps to avoid tax havens, says Parthasarathi Shome . The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development does not directly address the issue, either.

An economic slowdown cannot be addressed just by stepping up investment and bringing in policy reforms, says A K Bhattacharya . Communication with the people is important and this can be done through a white paper.

Narendra Modi’s decision not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership was a political one. Yogendra Yadav explains how

OUR EDIT SAYS

Issue-based alliances perhaps represent the best hope for a future in which humanity does not live in a world with walls everywhere. Read here