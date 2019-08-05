Best of BS Opinion: When politics, economics, and environment roll into one

Politics in India is still hobbling its economics. And one kind of politics rides roughshod over others.

In this what hope is there for mitigating climate change, where too international jousting predominates? Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Climate-friendly technologies will become the source of geopolitical power in the future. Nitin Desai explains why

The Indian economy may find a way out of its current problems, says Debashis Basu. But its structural problems will stay.

The government is not taking any economic measures that it fears might hurt its political capital. A K Bhattacharya elaborates

The government’s decision to amend the Right to Information Act creates suspicions about its motives, says Karan Thapar