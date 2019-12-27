Best of BS Opinion: Year of gig workers, US-China trade deal, and more

-
ALSO READ
Year in Review: Citizenship Act to Ayodhya verdict, key decisions of 2019
Best of BS Opinion: Does IBC work for financial companies?
How ready is India Inc to support gig economy? Here's what a survey says
Writing labour laws for growing 'gig workers' prove a laborious process
Top 10 biz headlines: WTO trade dispute, core industries output, and more
Throwing peoples and countries against one another is just vainglorious delectation.
What’s needed are ways to confront broader challenges to humanity and think up small and big measures. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
Next year could be the year of gig workers. Shyamal Majumdar says having them makes eminent sense for companies
There is a certain casualness with which the country is going about the process of the National Register of Citizens, says Aakar Patel. It will not be easy for the government to ram the incarceration of Muslims through.
Rather than the NRC, should we not be preparing ourselves to handle climate refugees, ask Anamitra Anurag Danda and Bappaditya Mukhopadhyay
There can be collateral victims of the US-China trade war, says Claude Smadja
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU