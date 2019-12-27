JUST IN
Can US-China decoupling work?
Best of BS Opinion: Year of gig workers, US-China trade deal, and more

Gig workers, National Register of Citizens and the conundrum with Muslims, US-China Trade War are some of the issues opinion writers tackle

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

NRC
Of late, there has been a surge in applications and inquiries from people, especially Muslims, at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to obtain birth and death certificates

Throwing peoples and countries against one another is just vainglorious delectation.

What’s needed are ways to confront broader challenges to humanity and think up small and big measures. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Next year could be the year of gig workers. Shyamal Majumdar says having them makes eminent sense for companies

There is a certain casualness with which the country is going about the process of the National Register of Citizens, says Aakar Patel. It will not be easy for the government to ram the incarceration of Muslims through.

Rather than the NRC, should we not be preparing ourselves to handle climate refugees, ask Anamitra Anurag Danda and Bappaditya Mukhopadhyay

There can be collateral victims of the US-China trade war, says Claude Smadja

It is the prime minister who said there are no detention centres and he should himself clarify the remarks made at the Ramlila ground
First Published: Fri, December 27 2019. 06:36 IST

