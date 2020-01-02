JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Majority vs minority cliffhanger
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Building good society, telecom crisis and more

From building a good society, telecom crisis to story of leadership at Tata Sons, here are

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

There is light at the end of the tunnel. How to build a more orderly society and not get into the kind of mess the telecom story has got into. How not to have a repeat of what happened at Tata.

How not to succumb to the entrenched powers that exist in industry and education. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Tarun Das lists nine things to build a good society. Read on..

The telecom crisis is much the same as it was in 1998, says Shyam Ponappa. The government must find the imagination and courage to act. Read more...

The story of leadership at Tata Sons promises to be a thrilling one, says Shyamal Majumdar. Click here to read...

India should liberate itself from the elites in the public sector and higher education. Dhiraj Nayyar explains. Click here...

I want to assure you, that the Army, the Navy and the Air Force will work as a team. The CDS (Chief of Defence Staff) will keep control over them, but action will be taken through teamwork.

Gen Bipin Rawat, new CDS
First Published: Thu, January 02 2020. 05:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU