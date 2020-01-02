Best of BS Opinion: Building good society, telecom crisis and more

-
Cyrus Mistry unlikely to take up a board position, may appoint nominees
Mistry as Tata Sons chairman: Cloud over key decisions, board appointments
Setback for the Tatas
Twist in corporate drama: Tata's financial shape worse than in FY15, FY91
How Cyrus Mistry won the battle to reclaim chairmanship of Tata Sons
There is light at the end of the tunnel. How to build a more orderly society and not get into the kind of mess the telecom story has got into. How not to have a repeat of what happened at Tata.
How not to succumb to the entrenched powers that exist in industry and education. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
Tarun Das lists nine things to build a good society. Read on..
The telecom crisis is much the same as it was in 1998, says Shyam Ponappa. The government must find the imagination and courage to act. Read more...
The story of leadership at Tata Sons promises to be a thrilling one, says Shyamal Majumdar. Click here to read...
India should liberate itself from the elites in the public sector and higher education. Dhiraj Nayyar explains. Click here...
