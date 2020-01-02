Best of BS Opinion: Building good society, telecom crisis and more

There is light at the end of the tunnel. How to build a more orderly society and not get into the kind of mess the telecom story has got into. How not to have a repeat of what happened at Tata.

How not to succumb to the entrenched powers that exist in industry and education. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Tarun Das lists nine things to build a good society. Read on..

The telecom crisis is much the same as it was in 1998, says Shyam Ponappa. The government must find the imagination and courage to act. Read more...

The story of leadership at promises to be a thrilling one, says Shyamal Majumdar. Click here to read...

India should liberate itself from the elites in the and Dhiraj Nayyar explains. Click here...