Best of BS Opinion: India's communalised self, US' taper talks, and more

Despite India’s tilt towards the US, the country may find it has more in common with the non-democratic powers. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Aakar Patel: Pakistan wanted to be constitutionally communal but has begun to secularise. India wanted to be secular but has communalised itself. Read more here

Shang-Jin Wei: The WTO system has worked better than many have claimed.

It must not be pulled down. But it can, and should, be made better still. Read more here