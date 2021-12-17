JUST IN
Taper without tantrum
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: India's communalised self, US' taper talks, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Friday

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Illustration
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Despite India’s tilt towards the US, the country may find it has more in common with the non-democratic powers. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Aakar Patel: Pakistan wanted to be constitutionally communal but has begun to secularise. India wanted to be secular but has communalised itself. Read more here

Shang-Jin Wei: The WTO system has worked better than many have claimed.

It must not be pulled down. But it can, and should, be made better still. Read more here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

During my time at Facebook I realised a devastating truth: Almost nobody outside Facebook knew what happened inside Facebook. They operate in the dark.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen

First Published: Fri, December 17 2021. 06:30 IST

