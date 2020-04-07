Better late than never

It is welcome news that the Union government is stepping up its battle against the novel coronavirus. India’s public health response had been foundering on account of several shortages till recently.

There were not enough people being tested; there was not enough personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks available; and there were too few ventilators for those who might proceed to the pneumonia stage of infection. According to the government, it has made strides in recent days towards addressing all these deficiencies. Most of these should have been organised earlier, but better ...