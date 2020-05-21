Between a stimulus package and a hard place

As we hunker down and put up the shutters for another week in compliance with the requirements of lockdown 4.0, it is instructive to survey the achievements of the last three lockdowns. There is no doubt that the spread of Covid-19 has slowed substantially in terms of doubling rates, although the increase in the daily count over the past few days has been noticeable.

So, while we have achieved some success on the health front, are the steps taken to revive the economy adequate? It may be worthwhile to remember that this contagion could not have come at a worse time. The Indian economy ...