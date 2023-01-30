Beyond the Yatra

After 134 days spent traversing 12 states, clocking nearly 4,000 km and meeting thousands of Indians in varied interactions (sitting, walking, press conferences, and so on) Rahul Gandhi ended his Bharat Jodo (Unite India) Yatra in Srinagar on Monday with a closing ceremony attended by several leaders of non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outfits or their representatives. The heavy snowfall did not appear to dampen the spirits of 52-year-old Mr Gandhi. Lightly clad in just a T-shirt in solidarity with — he said — two poor and inadequately clad children he had met in Kashmir, he sought to present himself as the kinder, gentler custodian of India’s future. The key question is whether the Yatra has injected sufficient credibility into the Congress, which has suffered debilitating electoral reverses and infighting since 2014, to present it as a viable national alternative to the BJP or a plausible platform to unite Opposition parties.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 23:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU