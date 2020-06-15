Big Tech and the coronavirus

Though we are at most six months into what promises to be a very long pandemic, it is clear that Big Tech has gained enormously because of the spread of the disease, without offering any real solutions about how to contain or treat it.

Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Facebook and the other Silicon Valley giants and tech companies around the world have all been big winners after countries went into lockdown, offices implemented work from home (WFH) and social distancing, and consumers were stuck at home for days together because of the virus. At the same time, none of the Big Tech companies ...