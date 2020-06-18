Big Tech is watching you

In 2017, the author received a $900 bill from the Apple App Store. It had been racked up by her 10-year-son who had bought a virtual football team. Some pages later, she mentions an interaction with Larry Page of Google, at Davos.

While discussing the crucifixion of traditional media owing to Google, she pointed out that loss of access to news as newspapers shut down would also have an impact on democracy. He responded, “Yes, we’ve got a bunch of people looking into that.” Incidents like these formed the wellspring for the genesis of this book. Big Tech has terrific ...