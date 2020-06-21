JUST IN
Decoding India's stand on digital tax
Business Standard

Bin the Chinese food debate

Food has the potential to draw out the knives for nationalist, regional, nutritional or mere family hospitality reasons

goods and service tax | Chinese food | India-China border dispute

Jyoti Mukul  |  New Delhi 

Jyoti Mukul

One of the many things a leader can do and others can’t is to make others do something.

So when Go Corona Go became a hymn for those who wanted to invoke the other powers to fight the pandemic, was it the popularity of Ram Das Athawale which made it happen or the sheer catchy beat? It might take some time for most people to recollect Athawale’s portfolio in the Union council of ministers but he is certainly recognised for keeping social media abuzz with his unusual and sometimes weird takes on grave matters of national importance. This time, Athawale’s fight is ...

First Published: Sun, June 21 2020. 21:22 IST

