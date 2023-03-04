JUST IN
Do odd alliances make bad brand flirtations?
Withering away
A sporting chance that can go astray
Growth and glory: Might the two Asian cheetahs end up in another dead heat?
After CEC, will there also be a change in how judges are appointed?
Batteries, metals and a supercycle
Prayer for policy
New thermal plants: A reality check
Mutual funds beyond returns
India's Q3 GDP numbers: Testing growth guardrails
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Growth and glory: Might the two Asian cheetahs end up in another dead heat?
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BJP & the Northeast bell curve

Celebrating BJP's Northeast wins, Modi hailed the region's dramatic transformation. People will argue over who gets credit and how much, but it's a true Indian success story

Topics
Assembly elections | Northeast elections | BJP

Shekhar Gupta 

Follow this columnist
Shekhar Gupta

The election results in the three small Northeastern states (adding up to just about 10 million in population and five Lok Sabha seats) have brought a spectacular and renewed endorsement for the BJP. We, however, raise a somewhat different question. Since elections are all about politics and partisanship, is there a way of analysing these results in a relatively apolitical manner?

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Assembly elections

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 09:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.