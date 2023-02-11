JUST IN
India's reputation will survive Hindenburg
Fifty shades of stardom
It's no more business as usual
A profligate state: The financial cul-de-sac that confronts Pakistan
Global green growth conundrum
Four economic trends that will impact India
Influencer marketing gets a new leash
Why the govt shouldn't just privatise factories but infrastructure too
RBI's approach to help set stage for a soft landing
All governments are crony capitalists
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Best of BS Opinion: A profligate state, it's no more biz as usual & more
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bloodstained road to Nellie

In that awful fortnight, when Indira Gandhi decided to force an election nobody wanted in Assam, you didn't have to go looking for trouble to write about

Topics
BS Opinion | Assam

Shekhar Gupta 

Follow this columnist
Shekhar Gupta

Why are we writing about what happened in Assam decades ago, now? In a series of two articles, on successive Saturdays, our customary National Interest slot?

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 09:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.