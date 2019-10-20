Blue skies and clear lungs

Winter is nearly here and we in Delhi are waiting not to exhale because the cold, heavier air will settle and air pollution will choke us. But with a difference — there is outrage and there is action. There is even evidence that we have bent the pollution curve. Though not enough, it does suggest that action is beginning to have an impact.

This is what we need. I say this because often, in our united anger, we forget to stay focused on the need to act, and in a way that we can see the difference, so that we can do more. This is critical. Only when we remain focused on what we must do ...