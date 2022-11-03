Blurred energy nirvana: The world is fast turning green

JUST IN
Even though coal is back on the table, renewable energy is growing strongly

renewable energy | Green energy | coal industry

Vandana Gombar 

Europe is extending the life of its coal plants, India is expanding coal production, while South Africa and Indonesia have just secured $1 billion from the climate investment funds to prematurely retire coal plants to transition to renewables. The headlines on coal and coal power may be befuddling, but there are some solid numbers emerging on how the world is becoming greener, and how electricity generation is becoming increasingly decentralised. Global green equipment manufacturing — from solar panels to battery components and batteries — will also span multiple countries and look very different from the way it does today if the localisation initiatives underway are successful. There will certainly be a cost to pay for manufacturing locally, but the current thinking is that the benefits, both economic and strategic, far outweigh the higher sticker price.

Read our full coverage on renewable energy

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 22:14 IST

