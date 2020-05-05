Books for our times

The Booker Prize brought Margaret Atwood to my attention. It led me first to A Handmaid’s Tale, published in 1985, and then to the 2019 prize-winner, The Testaments.

Ms Atwood wrote A Handmaid’s Tale 35 years ago in response to pervasive hostility towards women among zealots from the Christian right wing. Locating a truncated and conflict-ridden United States in the near future, she visualised a semi-religious tyranny ruling the republic, one in which women were kept in tightly controlled conditions and used either as menial workers or for sex and breeding. The Testaments ...