JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Crosswords in lockdown
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Covid-19 big picture, migrant workers, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces of the day

Topics
BS Opinion | PM Narendra Modi | Lockdown

Kanika Datta 

Migrants board a Shramik special train to leave for their native places, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Jabalpur

How bad are things? The surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, the images of fleeing migrants and the hugely divergent assessments of economic growth plus the government’s own opacity make it difficult to judge. These issues remain the focus of the opinion writers this weekend, says Kanika Datta.

If the experts say that the right comparison for what we are living through is with what happened in the Great Depression, then it is time our expectations of the future got less unreal, says T N Ninan. Read it here

Narendra Modi’s fifth monologue to a locked down nation was devoid of empathy and human connection, suggesting he is out of touch with the horrifying plight of migrant labour, says Sunil Sethi. Read it here

Stranded migrant workers were supposed to the India’s new generation of aspirational, working class Indians.

Modi and his government failed to account for their fate, says Shekhar Gupta. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Our business has been severely affected by the COVID lockdowns. A large number of restaurants have already shut down permanently, and we know that this is just the tip of the iceberg. I expect the number of restaurants to shrink by 25-40 per cent over the next 6-12 months. What actually happens, for better or worse, is anybody’s guess,"

Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal after 500 employees were laid off
First Published: Sat, May 16 2020. 07:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU