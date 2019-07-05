Budget 2019: A comparison with tax rates in advanced economies unjustified

This was one of the longest Budget speeches with many statements of intent. Whether the intent is realised will depend on implementation. The finance minister mentioned that banks will allow individuals to disable anybody else from depositing cash in another individual’s bank accounts.

It would be interesting to see how this will actually work on the ground. A new deduction of Rs 1.50 lakh has been announced for interest payable on a loan taken to acquire an electric vehicle. Such deductions spur taxpayers by making loans cheaper, but it will require charging infrastructure ...