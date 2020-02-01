Budget 2020: Lower tax rate is great but do we need 'minimum govt'?

As a taxpayer, I am, of course, delighted with the Budget presented yesterday. Regardless of the income I earn, unless it is below Rs 5 lakh, I will now pay less taxes. This will increase my post-tax, or disposable, income and I will most likely end up spending more.

I will feel less angst at spending in ways that I desired but did not. And, so as an aspiring spender, I will be more satisfied in the next fiscal than I am now. This is, of course, assuming that my income will not come down or I will not become unemployed. If everything goes well, such increased spending, by me and others ...