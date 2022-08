Building blocks

The seventh meeting of the NITI Aayog’s governing council and the first in-person interaction since 2019 indirectly highlighted the urgent need for more robust institutional structures to enhance the cause of cooperative federalism. Attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the meeting offered a snapshot of central concerns vis-à-vis the states and vice versa. Both constituencies raised valid issues. The prime minister spoke of the need for states to develop a clear timeline for the new education policy, focus on promoting trade, technology and tourism, and for collective action to increase revenue from the goods and service tax (GST). On their part, the states and Union Territories voiced the need for higher minimum support prices for crops and a five-year extension of the compensation paid to states for the revenue shortfall due to GST implementation. Crop diversification towards oilseeds and pulses was also high on the agenda.

