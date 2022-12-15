Buy a brand or build a brand?

Somu, my friend, was an angry old man. After a stellar career in tech hardware he had begun a start-up at the age of 50, only to sell the company to a tech major (for a handsome valuation, I should add). As a part of the acquisition, he was given a seat at the high table in the acquirer’s company. He was recounting his frustration as a member of this management council that voted on new product ideas. He challenges that he could walk out with any one of those ideas, build it into a business and the very same large company would be ready to buy that for a hundred million dollars or more. The question we were debating was why acquisition is such a popular game in Silicon Valley. Was it because big corporations were too bound by processes? And is the simpler way to grow, if you had the cash, just by acquiring brands and businesses?