Bypassing Parliament scrutiny

The first Budget session of the 17th Lok Sabha is underway. Earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined the government’s budgetary proposals in her speech in the Lok Sabha.

After finishing her speech she introduced the Finance Bill. The rules of procedure of the Lok Sabha refer to the Finance Bill as a Bill which is introduced each year to give effect to the financial proposals of the government for the next financial year. It ordinarily contains the details of the changes in the tax rates and other consequential changes in the tax laws of the ...