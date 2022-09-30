JUST IN
Synthesising life: Getting closer to creating artificial humans?
Cancerians lead Indian rich list parade
Raising the rate and the bar
How should India respond to future shocks in an off-balance changed world?
The challenge of monetary tightening
Convergent growth
What next for central banks?
How is the Indian economy really doing?
India's national priorities are best served domestically
Monetary policy preview: Front-loading rate hikes for macro stability
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Raising the rate and the bar
Synthesising life: Getting closer to creating artificial humans?
Business Standard

Cancerians lead Indian rich list parade

For the second year running, Cancerians are most successful amongst the Hurun list. Sagittarians are among lukewarm contributors and absence of notable Bollywood and cricket personalities is puzzling

Topics
Hurun rich list | Hurun India list | Hurun Report

Sandeep Goyal 

Follow this columnist
Sandeep Goyal

I just love reading the Hurun Rich List when it comes out every year. Call it wonderment. Call it disbelief. Call it vicarious pleasure. It fascinates me how some towering titans and human dynamos have amassed wealth with more zeroes than I can even count.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hurun rich list

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 23:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.