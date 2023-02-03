JUST IN
The age of verbiage
Business Standard

Capital crisis in Andhra Pradesh

The idea of three capitals has not been abandoned, even as the state lurches from financial crisis to crisis

Topics
Andhra Pradesh | capital | Amravati

Aditi Phadnis 

Aditi Phadnis

One capital or three? No one in Andhra Pradesh is clear. But instead of Amaravati, for the moment, the state capital will be Visakhapatnam. At the curtain-raiser to the AP Global Investors Summit this week, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Visakhapatnam would be the capital and he himself was moving there. Till when: For his remaining term as chief minister? Till the investor meet (in March)? For the rest of 2023 or even longer? No one knows.

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 22:56 IST

