Capital: India's oldest orphan

Rahul Gandhi recently reiterated an old Congress line at Mandsaur, namely that the party was against industrialists and for farmers. This did not, however, mean that the party was against industry and for agriculture. He said the Modi government had waived Rs 2.5 trillion loans for top industrialists but had neglected the farmers. He added that within 10 days of coming to power he would waive all loans to farmers.

This is politics mixing up economics. Politics addresses people. Economics addresses resource allocation and use. Politicians in all countries do it but not quite in the ...