Caring about air

At what point will we start caring about the quality of our air? I used to imagine that almost the only lever left with which to drive Indian government policy in any positive direction was the threat of national humiliation in the eyes of the world.

But the national capital, and large swathes of the country, are now widely known as having poisoned air and it looks increasingly likely to become a comic stereotype for India — as if we didn’t already have enough of those — and yet it does not seem, that we are moving swiftly enough to deal with the problem. I take ...