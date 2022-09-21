Carlsen vs Niemann: Cheating on chessboard

It is unusual for a grandmaster (GM) to be offered $1 million to play in the nude. But this is one of the more unusual outcomes of an ongoing scandal roiling one of the world’s most popular indoor activities. A few days ago, Hans Moke Niemann, a teenaged American GM, beat reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen in a high-voltage encounter at the Sinquefield Cup in Saint Louis. Carlsen played an opening system he has adopted only once before in 2018. So it ought to have been a surprise. But Niemann (who is ranked 49th in the world) was well-prepared and found great responses. In a post-game interview, Niemann said it was “a miracle” he had studied that specific line that morning.