Carlsen vs Niemann: Cheating on chessboard

It is unusual for a grandmaster (GM) to be offered $1 million to play in the nude. But this is one of the more unusual outcomes of an ongoing scandal roiling one of the world’s most popular indoor activities. A few days ago, Hans Moke Niemann, a teenaged American GM, beat reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen in a high-voltage encounter at the Sinquefield Cup in Saint Louis. Carlsen played an opening system he has adopted only once before in 2018. So it ought to have been a surprise. But Niemann (who is ranked 49th in the world) was well-prepared and found great responses. In a post-game interview, Niemann said it was “a miracle” he had studied that specific line that morning.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.