Certainly, uncertainty has declined

One year ago, there was unusual uncertainty in the world. Sustained developed-market (DM) was hard to diagnose, the was going to raise rates to an unpredictable extent — an act that was going to inflict damage on unpredictable pockets of the world economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin had invaded Ukraine, and had lost its way. Over the year, the radical uncertainty has subsided and a healing can now commence. This helps us interpret the immediate difficulties faced by many firms and individuals in India, and make a strategy from here.

