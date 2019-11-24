Changing food habits & yo-yo dieting

First a disclosure and an admission. I am no diet expert. But I am fascinated by the growth of the ‘diet industry’ in India. Two decades ago when someone said “I am on a diet”, that was it. You assumed that they would be eating less of everything, especially sugar and fats.

But today those few words lead to a whole discourse: “I am trying the keto diet this year. I had tried the vegan diet earlier. And last year it was the Atkins”. If by chance there is someone else in the room who is on a different diet, you are in for some fun kibitzing. How many ...