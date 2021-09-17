Charaiveti: An academic's journey-5

The gully cricket I played in my neighbourhood also had a tournament, where different neighbourhoods of north Kolkata competed. I once played in such a tournament which was being held in the far north of the city, some distance from my own neighbourhood.

I don’t now remember the game, but I met there a savvy boy, somewhat older than me, who opened my eyes about Kolkata politics. When he asked me which locality I was from, he stopped me when I started answering with a geographic description. He was really interested in knowing which particular mafia leader my neighbourhood fell under. ...