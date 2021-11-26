Children of the earth

India’s performance at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference —also known as COP26 — has been much applauded within the country and outside.

Now that the show in Glasgow is over, it is time to examine how optics and action can go hand in hand. How can the lofty “Panchamrit” strategy become intelligible and meaningful at the household level? How can policy imperatives enter conversations between parents and children, and inform what they eat, where they travel, what they buy, and how they treat waste? Authors, illustrators and publishers who ...