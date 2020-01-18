China and the US push in West Asia

In more ways than one, the year gone by was annus horribilis for the Chinese Communist Party and its leader, Xi Jinping. From declining economic growth and a Belt and Road Initiative debacle to troubles in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, there were multiple fires that had to be doused.

The Donald Trump Administration changed not only the American approach towards China but also the wider Western approach towards the country, by asking for a balanced relationship, using unrelenting economic pressure. However, the first phase of a trade deal, which had finally been agreed to by Washington and ...