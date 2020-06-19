China crisis is a media crisis

That there is something rotten in media kingdoms across India has long been apparent, but the reluctance to cover China’s incursions at half-a-dozen places along the border for several weeks until Monday has marked a dangerous new low.

One could only grimace watching Zee TV’s Sudhir Chaudhary argue that Chinese soldiers are incapable of waging war because China’s one-child policy till 2015 has made them put their responsibilities to their parents first. The exception has been this paper’s Ajai Shukla, who has covered the Chinese incursions with the tenacity of ...