China with Indian characteristics

In several addresses to foreign investors this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought to position India as an alternative investment destination to its own particular Great Satan, China. This is the best time to invest in India, he told them. Foreign investors appear to have responded with alacrity.

Mr Modi said India has attracted $20 billion worth of foreign investment between April and July this year. This is remarkable by any standards. In a year when the global economy has contracted sharply owing to the pandemic — India more than any other emerging market — ...