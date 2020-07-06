Classics & other favourites

At any point of time, I have some half a dozen new books waiting to be read. Strangely enough, when the lockdown was imposed on March 25, I had none. In the mornings I worked and not having fresh books didn’t matter.

But in the evenings it did. So, for a while, I passed time by watching films and serials on Netflix. One was truly outstanding — The Two Popes, with brilliant performances by Anthony Hopkins as Pope Benedict XVI and Jonathan Pryce as the cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who was to be elected as Pope Francis after Benedict’s resignation in 2013. The ...