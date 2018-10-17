Climate change and ethics

The recent report of Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) on the aspirational target in the Paris Agreement of limiting global temperature increase to 1.5°C makes three important points: Meeting the aspirational 1.5°C target would require us to abandon coal and other fossil fuels in the next 10-12 years.

This is theoretically feasible but in practice quite impossible given the investments already made and planned in the production and use of fossil fuels. Staying with the agreed 2°C target would imply significantly higher risks relative to the ...