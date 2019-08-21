Cobots are the new co-workers

Robots are capturing our imagination by performing human like tasks. But most of these are futuristic and have not become part of mainstream lives yet. The real revolution is happening with another category of machines. Cobots have emerged as an important agent of efficiency in corporate India.

Cobots or collaborative robots work with humans in tandem. They support specific actions of humans where there is mundane repetitive action. This has proven useful for several manufacturing and process applications. Cobots are most useful in relatively lighter tasks that humans can ...