Coffee versus The Flavour of Green Tea over Rice

The Flavour of Green Tea over Rice was an epoch making film produced in 1952 by the famous Japanese director Yasujiro Ozu. Besides being a cult film that questioned the bourgeois elitism in the post-Second World War Japan, it explored the ideological dilemmas of post-war economic recovery and prosperity.

The most interesting perspective of the film, however, was actually in the film’s title: The comforting taste, and flavour, of green tea poured over rice. A Japanese all-time favourite. For most Indians, such a flavour would be completely outside their experience set, let alone ...