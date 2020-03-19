Collaboration & self-reliance...

The global GDP growth in the beginning of 2020 was estimated at 3.3 per cent compared to 2.9 per cent in 2019 and was being hailed as a silver lining for global industry. The spread of the novel coronavirus (n-CoV) in China was initially not seen to be a major threat.

However, as the days progressed, it spread, impacting over 75 countries, putting markets at risk besides affecting international trade and services. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the n-CoV has now become a global emergency. China is the world’s second largest economy and accounts for 16 per cent of ...