Commission & omissions

Whatever the final results for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it is fair to say that the Election Commission (EC) has emerged from the 36-day exercise with a marked diminution of its prestige.

Having been prodded to consider complaints against gross transgressions by both ruling party and Opposition candidates in one of the least edifying campaigns on record, it now presents the spectacle of internal discord. One of the election commissioners, Ashok Lavasa, has recused himself from attending the EC meetings to discuss violations of the Model Code of Conduct, saying his minority dissenting ...