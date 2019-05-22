Conjecture & surmise in imagined realities

By the time you start reading this column, the actual final results of the Lok Sabha elections may not yet be fully out. Exit polls are loud and clear (perhaps more loud than clear) in terms of which way people have chosen. All exit poll outcomes (barring two) have returned a sweeping runaway victory for the NDA and a rout for the UPA.

The exit poll results have led to extensive airing of firm views on the real deal with India’s politics. Even a seasoned poll pundit like Yogendra Yadav has said the Congress party must die for a change in the political situation. Despite being a ...