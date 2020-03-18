Consequence of ignorance over coronavirus can be dangerous for US

This refers to “Plagued by Trumpism” (March 18). One wonders why the US, the most developed country as they call it, could not emulate the small Indian state of Kerala, in fighting epidemics and building up its own sustainable preventive system. As Joseph Stiglitz has rightly pointed out, the spread of diseases is one of the negative side effects of globalisation that has made the world small. Governance, or the lack of it, in the US is now mocking at the helplessness of the average American. In such situations, governments must take the lead role in mitigation and global cooperation to the rescue of the tax payer. And if government itself is part of the problem, the subjects are left to the mercy of nature. Not knowing science is not a folly for any politician. But the consequences of such ignorance can be dangerous. P D Sankaranarayanan

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number