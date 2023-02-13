JUST IN
What Hindenburg has got wrong
Unmet needs in wireless regulations
G20-DIA: A worldwide initiative to integrate, accelerate digital start-ups
Censoring debate in Parliament will not help the government
Regulatory mishaps seem to dog the Indian financial markets permanently
ICC guidance papers throw light on LoCs
Adani saga: Easy come, easy go
ChatGPT: Driving the world berserk?
Mad money: Indulgence that keeps you disciplined
The yellow metal can glitter some more
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
G20-DIA: A worldwide initiative to integrate, accelerate digital start-ups
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Consumer sentiments improve, but still too low

The recovery in consumer sentiments from the pandemic has been the slowest among all economic indicators

Topics
BS Opinion | consumer sentiment | Data economic indicators

Mahesh Vyas 

Follow this columnist
Mahesh Vyas

Consumer sentiments improved in January 2023. The Index of Consumer Sentiments (ICS) reached 83.9 (base 100 during September-December 2015), which is the highest since sentiments were hit severely by the Covid-19 induced lockdowns. The ICS, however, continues to remain lower than its pre-pandemic level. The ICS was at 105.3 in February 2020. It had dropped substantially by nearly 8 per cent in March 2020 itself before shedding a massive 53 per cent in April 2020. The ICS dropped early upon the advent of Covid restrictions and then massively as the restrictions became pervasive.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 23:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.