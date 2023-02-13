Consumer sentiments improve, but still too low

Consumer sentiments improved in January 2023. The Index of Consumer Sentiments (ICS) reached 83.9 (base 100 during September-December 2015), which is the highest since sentiments were hit severely by the Covid-19 induced lockdowns. The ICS, however, continues to remain lower than its pre-pandemic level. The ICS was at 105.3 in February 2020. It had dropped substantially by nearly 8 per cent in March 2020 itself before shedding a massive 53 per cent in April 2020. The ICS dropped early upon the advent of Covid restrictions and then massively as the restrictions became pervasive.