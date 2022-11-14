JUST IN
Consumer sentiments to sustain elevated levels
A narrow window of opportunity
Global cooperation is not necessary to fight climate change
India's G20 presidency could shape voter mood for 2024
What's hurting Indian cricket? Star system and BCCI's electoral politics
FM should clear the air on 'pre-import' matter
The routine air pollution crisis
Parsing recent asset price volatility
Insurer needn't pay for VAT on unsold goods
The new wave of process automation is intelligent
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
India's G20 presidency could shape voter mood for 2024
Business Standard

Consumer sentiments to sustain elevated levels

Sentiments have neither collapsed, nor have they stepped down after the festive season. They seem to have sustained the elevated levels they had achieved during the festive season

Topics
Consumer Sentiment Indicator | CMIE data | consumer sentiment

Mahesh Vyas 

Follow this columnist
Mahesh Vyas

The 2022 festive season in India is over. Usually the festive season, which begins around Ganesh Chaturthi and ends with Diwali, is expected to give a fillip to consumer sentiments. In 2022, Diwali fell at the end of October and signalled the end of the season.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Consumer Sentiment Indicator

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 23:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.