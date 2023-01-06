Consumer trends that will shape 2023

So, what is likely to be the number one consumer trend for 2023? If research by Metrigy is to be believed, it will be the (CX) — with massive increases in technology spends, and 65 per cent of companies hiking up outlays by as much as 24 per cent to keep customers engaged and happy. What pray is CX? Well, it is best defined as “streamlining tools, interfaces and platforms and reducing friction around giving customers what they want”. So there will be an enhanced focus on digital tools like websites, social media and chatbots, as also the metaverse and augmented reality (AR) to deliver speed, convenience, ease-of-use and customer-friendly service in the year ahead.