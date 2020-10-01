Continued vigilance

Some experts believe that India has just passed the peak — or, at any rate, the first peak — of coronavirus infections. In the last fortnight, the seven-day moving average of active cases nationwide has for the first time since March shown a distinct downward dip.

At no point has the number of new reported cases crossed 92,000; in the time since the fortnight, September 5-18, there has been a clear decrease in the number of active cases — by about 10 per cent. If it is the case that one peak has been reached, then many epidemiological models would suggest a further ...