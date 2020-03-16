Coping during uncertain times

Last week, the World Health Organization designated the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic. Italy locked down the entire country, asking its people to avoid non-essential travel, even as other countries reported more cases.

Many, including India and United States, restricted inbound travel from affected countries. The fear of a severe economic impact from the pandemic hit the financial markets that had ignored interest rate cuts by central banks in many major economies. The better news included falling numbers of virus-affected people in Asia, especially in China and South ...